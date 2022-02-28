Garden talk

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
WATLINGTON gardening club is to host a talk by Paul Barney called “Shipwrecks, bomb and buggles — 28 years at Edulis Nursery”.
This will take place at the sports pavilion off Shirburn Street on Wednesday, March 2 at 7.45pm. Refreshments will be provided.
28 February 2022
More News:
WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say