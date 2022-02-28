Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff

WATLINGTON climate action group has received an award.

It was among a number of “climate heroes” to be honoured by the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire.

The award recognises the group’s work on the Watlington green plan and its own community renewable energy project.

It was among 18 individuals, groups, businesses and other organisations from across the county to receive awards for sustainable initiatives that reduce carbon emissions, help wildlife and use renewable energy,

The group also received a grant of £500 from Oxfordshire County Council.

Members Sophie Nelson and Andrea Brewer accepted the award from Imam Monawar Hussain, the High Sheriff.

He said: “The climate emergency is the single biggest issue facing humanity so I offer my heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients of this prestigious award. It has been humbling and inspiring to read the nominations.”

Freddie van Mierlo, who represents Watlington on the council and nominated the group, said: “This is an excellent achievement and I’m really pleased that all their hard work has been recognised. It’s well-deserved.

“I wanted to nominate them because I have seen the work they do and how determined they have been. There’s a level of enthusiasm and activism in this group that is particularly special.”

The group was founded by Nicola Schafer and Kate Brown almost three years ago to raise awareness of climate change and environmental issues. It works with other local groups on community projects. In April last year, a youth wing of the group was also set up to encourage youngsters to take collective action to tackle the climate emergency.