Print sales for Ukraine

ARTISTS in Watlington are producing new pieces to help people in Ukraine.

The town’s arts hub, based at the Methodist Church, has produced prints in blue and yellow.

They will be on sale from tomorrow (Saturday) at the Granary Café in High Street to raise money for the Ukraine Embassy Global Support Fund.

Artist Jules Bishop, who had the idea, said: “There are a lot of collections for clothes and other items but money is also needed so we wanted to do something to help. It’s so good to see the community getting together and feeling like we are doing something practical to help.”

Jaine McCormack, who organises the town’s Artweeks festival, said: “A dozen people attended the workshop, which was full to capacity and we will be donating the participants’ fees to the support fund.”

Mark Lord, a photographer and print-maker who lives in the town, has created a Matisse-inspired print of three lemons in a Cornishware bowl to raise money for Unicef.

He said: “What is happening is so terrible and the stuff we’ve seen in the news pushed me to do something. It’s nice to take a stand and be able to contribute.”

For more information, visit www.linolordpress.com