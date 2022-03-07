Stream film

A DOCUMENTARY about Watlington’s chalk stream is now available to watch online.

The 37-minute film aims to raise awareness about the importance of the stream, which rises in the hills above the town.

It was written and produced by photographer Nicola Schafer, who co-founded the Watlington Climate Action Group, and features footage shot in and around the river using drones, interviews with local experts and readings by acting couple Jeremy Irons and Sinéad Cusack, who live in the town.

To watch the film, visit www.thechalgrovebrook.uk