Charity quiz

Monday, 14 March 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
14 March 2022
A QUIZ night at the Granary Café in High Street, Watlington, raised more than £300 for the Alzheimer’s Society.
More News:
standard
Book sale
PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School will hold ... [more]
Support flag
A UKRAINIAN flag is being flown outside the ... [more]
Scouts help
GORING Scout Group is appealing for volunteers. ... [more]
Eggs expert
PROFESSOR Cassie Stoddard, of Princeton ... [more]
Housing trust’s two new homes unveiled
Garden centre in another planning row with council
Minister plants tree to mark hedgerows project
Vegan-only food offer ‘not breach of rights’
£30,000 to repair town’s pavements encrusted with gum
Regatta condemns invasion
Family at memorial lunch for Hawks’ ‘gentle giant’
Aylesbury Colts make numerical advantage count
Shiplake triumph
Fight back comes too late for Henley Harriers
I’ve been into magic since school, says BGT finalist
My five forgotten stories rediscovered in lockdown
Coward’s deliberately silly tale of flaming passion has lasted century
More acts for Stonor
Thank you for excellent series of chamber concerts (and the laughs)
POLL: Have your say
Should NATO impose a no fly zone over Ukraine?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33