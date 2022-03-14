Monday, 14 March 2022

‘White mouse’

A TALK called “The legend of the white mouse, Nancy Wake” will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on Tuesday at 2.30pm.

Wake was a nurse and journalist who joined the French Resistance and later the Special Operations Executive during the Second World War.

The talk has been organised by the Ridgeway branch of the University of the Third Age. For more information, call 07771 992724.

