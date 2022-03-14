Concern over light spill from new house

A NEW house and several other buildings could be built on land near Christmas Common despite concerns over light spill and a detrimental impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Michael Spink wants to build a three-storey house with a swimming pool, pool house, staff accommodation, garage and tennis court on land at Highwood,

Greenfield.

In 2020 the previous landowner was granted planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council for a Palladian country mansion over four floors with a garage block and staff flat on one side and a stable courtyard building with grooms’ accommodation.

Mr Spink, who bought the land last summer, wants a house “quieter in style, less imposing and designed to be integrated in a more natural, informal landscape”.

A planning statement says: “The new proposal is to produce a sophisticated design which is both calm and understated in its feel... [it] is about architecture, design, mood and feel.

“The contemporary house is an interpretation of a modest hillside country villa and its internal room arrangement embodies a simplicity which is not dissimilar to many traditional homes of this type.

“The proposed landscape design is to simply position the three buildings and the tennis court in a wildflower meadow inter-planted with beech, yew, hazel, whitebeam, field maple, oak and cherry tree.”

Concern has been raised by the South Oxfordshire committee of the CPRE.

It says: “We do query whether the contemporary stark, white, angular design of the house, pool building and garage meets the design criteria laid out in the Chilterns AONB management plan.

“Should the district council officers decide that the design is acceptable, we request that permission is not granted until measures to prevent light spillage from the large number of roof lights to the house and pool building and a full external lighting scheme have been submitted.

“This is to ensure that light spillage is kept to a minimum in order to protect the dark skies of the AONB and prevent harm to nocturnal wildlife and human wellbeing.”

Watlington Parish Council has not objected to the application despite having concerns about the impact on the AONB.

It said: “The council agrees with the CPRE that the use of extensive areas of glass on the elevations of the main house, along with the rooflights on the pool house and garage, have the potential to have a detrimental impact on the night wildlife and dark skies in this sensitive area. Therefore, light spill must be kept to a minimum and any external lighting must be carefully controlled.”

The district council is due to make a decision by March 29.