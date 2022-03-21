Cyclist rides across desert for hospitality trade charities

A MAN from Christmas Common cycled 260km across Jordan to raise money for two charities helping people in the hospitality sector.

Richard Hartley, 39, was part of a team of 26 hospitality business professionals who took part in the four-day challenge.

The riders completed about 70km a day on roads and on sand, riding along the Dead Sea to Petra and Wadi Rum.

They raised more than £257,000 for the Licensed Trade Charity, which has been providing support for pub, bar and brewery people for more than 200 years through a helpline, direct and financial grants, and Only a Pavement Away, which helps people experiencing homelessness to overcome hurdles by finding jobs within the hospitality industry. Mr Hartley, a father of two who works for a software company for the trade, said: “Over the last two years the hospitality industry has had a tough time but this idea came about before then. We wanted to support two great charities, which do a sterling job looking after so many people in the industry.

“Working in the industry, we’re all aware of circumstances outside your control that could affect your wellbeing when it comes to things like money, housing or even finding employment.

“That’s why both charities are such an integral part of our industry. We wanted a difficult challenge but had to delay it because of the pandemic. When I was asked to join the ride I did so happily — I thought it was a great opportunity to raise money and change the lives of our colleagues working so hard in our sector.

“The ride was gruelling. Before we left, the forecast was for temperatures of around 5C, so quite similar to what we had trained in here in the UK. But when we got to Jordan, there were very strong winds and quite tough conditions.

“We started on the road and after that cycled mostly on sand and we walked some of the way too.

“I’m quite a keen cyclist and I think the ride was about as hard as I imagined it would be. It was a proper team effort to get everyone across the finish line. I was one of the youngest members of the group so my role was to encourage everyone to do their best.

“We have been overwhelmed with the response we have received and amazed by people’s generosity.”

Mr Hartley, whose children Hendrix, nine, and Huxford, seven, attend St Mary’s school in Henley, added: “Before the ride I didn’t know much about Jordan but it is a beautiful country.”

The challenge was part of a wider initiative, Pedalling for Pubs, which raises money for and supports people in the hospitality trade through cycling.

To make a donation, visit

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

Richard-Hartley9