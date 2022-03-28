Stars appear at cafe courtesy of ‘werewolf’

AN artist and actress is exhibiting her work at the Granary Café in Watlington.

Jessica Martin’s pieces portray film stars and pop culture icons including Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Gene Wilder, David Bowie and Alan Rickman.

The 26 A3 prints are reproductions of pencil and marker sketches made by the artist for her book A Star is Drawn, which features entertainment stars from the last 100 years.

Ms Martin, 59, from Christmas Common, likes to capture the glamour of old Hollywood on paper in a distinctive black and white style.

“I love old movies and this is my take on some very famous people,” she said. “It’s a broad collection of characters and portraits I made using pencil and markers and occasionally illustrated digitally.

“I also write and illustrate graphic novels and I believe there’s more to comics than just superheroes and that is what this exhibition is about.

“I moved to the area a year ago to focus on my art and my writing. Watlington has this really brilliant art community and I never thought I would meet such like-minded people.”

Ms Martin has performed in theatres and cabaret rooms in London and New York and starred in the Seventh Doctor season of BBC’s Doctor Who as Mags the Werewolf.

The exhibition will be at the High Street café until the end of next month.