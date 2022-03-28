10 electric chargers in car park

ELECTRIC vehicle charging points are to be installed in Watlington.

The parish council will put 10 devices in the Hill Road car park in the summer.

Councillors hope this will encourage residents to switch to electric cars, helping to reduce pollution in the town, and persuade visitors to use local services as their car is being charged.

The total cost will be £128,000 and the council has agreed to allocate £57,000 from Community Infrastructure Levy funds and £6,000 from its reserves.

The rest of the money will come from the Government’s On Road Charging Scheme, which gives councils access to grants that can be used to part-fund the procurement and installation of on-street EV charging points.

The scheme would provide up to £13,000 per charger.

The council will pay for the installation of the charging points and will license an operator to maintain them.

It decided against installing a rapid charger at the moment as they are more expensive, costing up to £30,000, and would not be covered by the government scheme.