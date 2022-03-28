Monday, 28 March 2022

Skate park upgrade

SKATEBOARDING facilities in Watlington are to be improved.

The parish council wants to extend the skate bowl at the recreation ground off Shirburn Road, which is 30 years old.

This would involve creating a larger pump track and a “flow park”, which combines pipes, pump bumps and bowl corners.

Councillors have agreed to spend £3,000 on topographical and drainage surveys and to allocate £100,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy funds to the project.

The new facility, which would be built using sprayed concrete, would go across the area where a septic tank is currently located. The tank will be moved at a cost of £30,000.

The project is set to cost £500,000 with the remaining money coming from grants from South Oxfordshire District Council, the National Lottery, Sport England, British Olympic Committee, Skate UK and British Cycling.

The next stage is to tender for the design.

