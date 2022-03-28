Cult singer at festival

JOHN OTWAY will perform at this year’s Beacon Festival at Watlington Hill.

The singer-songwriter started performing in the Seventies and has built a cult audience through extensive touring.

The festival, a celebration of real ale, music and the natural surroundings, will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. The theme is sustainability.

There will be four stages with live music as well as workshops, children’s activities and refreshments.

This will be the event’s 10th anniversary, although it has not taken place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To book tickets, visit www.beaconfestival.com