Passion play

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
A PLAY about the events of Holy Week will take place at Watlington Methodist Church on April 13 at 7.30pm.
The Passion is performed by professional touring drama group Lamps and told from the perspective of Peter, Mary Magdalene and a Roman centurion named Marcus, using drama and music.
Tickets are available from the church and St Leonard’s Church as well as from www.watmet.org
04 April 2022
Cricket club to take over bowling green for training
GORING’S bowling green is to be used by the ... [more]
