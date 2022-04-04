Monday, 04 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Passion play

A PLAY about the events of Holy Week will take place at Watlington Methodist Church on April 13 at 7.30pm.

The Passion is performed by professional touring drama group Lamps and told from the perspective of Peter, Mary Magdalene and a Roman centurion named Marcus, using drama and music.

Tickets are available from the church and St Leonard’s Church as well as from www.watmet.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33