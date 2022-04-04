Monday, 04 April 2022

Bakery book celebration

AN event to celebrate a book about the Orange Bakery in Watlington will take place next month.

Breadsong: How Bread Changed Our Lives by Alex Tait and his teenage daughter Kitty is about their business in High Street.

It recounts their journey from when Kitty started baking bread in her parents’ kitchen at their home in Gorwell to opening the shop in May 2019.

The book, which will be published on April 28, includes some of their recipes.

The celebration will take place in the Paddock on May 2 at 11.30am. There will be games, book signings and bread tasting.

