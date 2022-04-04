Monday, 04 April 2022

Cake sale

A SALE of cakes and Easter decorations will take place at Watlington town hall next Saturday (April 9) from 10am to noon.

It is being organised by the Friends of St Leonard’s Church in aid of the church’s flower festival, which will celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

