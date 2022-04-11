Couple ride 22km on a tandem for sight loss charity

A COUPLE are cycling 22km today (Friday) to raise money for a charity that helps people with visual impairment.

Daniel and Marlene Goncalves Fernandes, of Barnacre, Watlington, are taking part in the Oxfordshire Association for the Blind’s tandem challenge at the Horspath athletics track in Oxford.

They and two other couples are cycling 22km to represent the 22,000 people in Oxfordshire with a visual impairment and raise funds so that the association can continue to provide free equipment, advice, counselling and training.

Mr Fernandes, 40, has had a visual impairment since he was three years old and had surgery for the first time when he was 10.

He said: “I have had a visual impairment since I was very young and from the age of 10 to 13 I lost count of how many times I was in the operating theatre.

“Last year, after a significant deterioration in my vision, the association was there to support me with financial and mental health advice.

“Because of my vision loss, I could not entertain the idea of cycling and I hadn’t cycled for a long time. This all changed when the association helped me get hold of a tandem bike.”

The couple, who have two daughters, Serenna, 13, and Gianna, 10, hope to raise at least £1,000.

Mr Fernandes said: “It’s a great opportunity to show that you can still do amazing things with a disability. It has also given us the opportunity to spend a lot of family time together as our daughters would come out on their bikes with us.

“What started as a hysterical comedy show for my daughters, watching me and my wife learn to pull off and brake, ended in countless hours of precious family time cycling together.

“Our ambition has always been to take on the tandem challenge. Although the 22km is a distance we are yet to conquer, it is also a challenge motivated by the generosity of everyone that contributes towards this event.

“I am asking that you please donate generously and help me and Marlene achieve this challenge, knowing you are supporting such a brilliant organisation and also helping to raise awareness that although disability does present its own challenges, it should not prevent you from experiencing the feeling of freedom when achieving your goals.”

The family moved to the area from South Africa in 2019.

Molly Davies, the association’s communications officer, said: “We are so grateful to the six cyclists for taking on 22km and want to say a big thank-you to all of their friends, family and the community for donating. The funds raised are vital in providing support to visually impaired adults and children in Oxfordshire.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/Daniel-and-Family-OAB-tandem-challenge