After years of delay... another committee

A NEW committee has been set up to oversee the transfer of ownership of an inhabited building in Watlington.

The parish council agreed in October 2018 to become the sole trustee of the Charlotte Coxe Trust, which is responsible for No 33 High Street and the library next door.

Both properties were left to Oxfordshire County Council in 1949 by Charlotte Coxe, who founded the library for the benefit of the people of Watlington.

No 33 has not been occupied since Age Concern moved out in 2009 and needs significant work to make it habitable again.

Since 2017, the parish council has been trying to negotiate the transfer of the ownership of No 33, which it wants to use to fulfil Mrs Coxe’s wishes.

Some residents have demanded the county council takes responsibility for the delay in the transfer and pays compensation for the loss of rent and the damage caused by poor maintenance of the building.

In January, actor Jeremy Irons (pictured), who lives in the town, called for the building to be used to house refugees and said he would be prepared to help raise enough money to pay to make the property habitable for a family of four and to underwrite some of the cost himself.

Now the county council has decided to set up a new committee to oversee arrangements relating to the future of properties and take operational decisions on behalf of the trust.

It says that this is likely to speed up the process so that the building can be usable again as soon as possible.

Anita Bradley, the council’s director of law and governance, has de facto responsibility for running the trust.

She has taken external advice and concluded that the best way of managing the trust is by way of a new committee of council members who are accountable to the public.

The committee, which comprises five county councillors, will consider whether the trusteeship should be transferred to an external body such as the parish council, what should be done regarding No 33 in the short and long terms and what terms should be incorporated in the lease of the library.

The council said the trust’s building assets were held separately from the council’s own and it currently held around £80,000 in cash.