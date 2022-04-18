Library returning to normal

WATLINGTON library will stage its first fundraising event since the coronavirus pandemic next month.

Mette Gauguin, granddaughter of artist Paul Gauguin, will give a talk entitled “Gauguin and myth: a family perspective” at St Leonard’s Church on May 6 at 7.30pm.

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the library’s Friends, said: “After such a long hiatus, we are delighted to be able to start planning and organising events for and in the library once more.

“We have a number of family activities and events scheduled over the coming months and are delighted to be able to return to hosting our popular author talks within the library itself in June.

“The pandemic has reminded us all how vital our library is to our town, not only for the opportunity to access books and other resources but also as a community space and social hub.

“For Easter we have two ongoing events, the opportunity to name our Friends of Watlington Library chicken and a wonderful Easter poem trail to follow. Lines from Shirley Hughes’s lovely poem Spring Greens have been hidden around the library for children to find.”

The library will also start a fortnightly rhyme time session with singing, rhymes and books for children on April 28 from 10am.

The Friends group’s annual meeting will be held in the library on May 12 at 8pm. If you would like to attend or submit a question, email friendsofwatlington

library@gmail.com