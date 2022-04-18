Monday, 18 April 2022

Tree Barn to host art

THE Tree Barn in Christmas Common has been added to the venues for this year’s ArtWeeks festival in Watlington.

About 70 artists are expected to take part in the event from May 14 to 22.

There will be 33 venues including the farm, which is run by Andrew and Jane Ingram who will host about 10 artists.

The exhibitors include sculptor Amanda Moser, glass artist Jaque Pavlosky, painters Jeffery Courtney, Lizzie Christie Miller and Marian Mills, blacksmith Julie Grose, photographer Robert Barber, ceramicist Satnam Bains and artist and festival organiser Jaine McCormack.

For more information, visit www.artweeks.org

