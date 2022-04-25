Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
WATLINGTON chess club will meet in the West Room in Old School Place on Thursday, April 28.
For more information, contact david.wills90@btinternet
.com
Marvellous village show springs back into bloom
THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society spring ... [more]
Parishioners step out to help eliminate world hunger
A GROUP of parishioners and friends of St ... [more]
