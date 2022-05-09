Council in ecological pledge

WATLINGTON Parish Council has committed to doing more to tackle the ecological emergency.

Members have agreed to protect the environment and natural world in the parish and to continue supporting local green groups.

Councillor Steve Bolingbroke said: “We passed a motion in which we were declaring an environmental emergency when I believe it should have been an ecological emergency, which is something quite different.

“There was no information about what the implications are for the parish council in terms of what that means for us, what spending we had to do for example, and how it would influence our policies.

“This is a very small council and, with the best will in the world, we can’t do everything that we want to do.

“It just worries me that we are committing to yet another massive agenda without any understanding of how big it is or what it means for us.

“We have got an action plan and I don’t think we should be going out and looking for more ideas. We have enough to do, let’s just get on with it.”

Councillor Terry Jackson said: “We are already doing things to help and we are also putting together an ecological plan.”

Councillor Ian Hill said: “I think we need a bit more clarity on what we are doing. We now have three emergencies we are subscribing to and only one project — the EV charging project — that has something to do with them.

“Signing up to these emergencies is always good but we need to be doing things under them and I think we need to be a bit more selective and identify what we can reasonably do as a parish council to help.

“We all agree that there is an ecological emergency — we need to be working on our own plan and decide what we are going to do and how it is going to help.”