Monday, 09 May 2022

Cashing out

THE chairman of Watlington Parish Council’s finance committee has resigned.

Councillor Tim Horton will continue to sit on the operations and town hall committees.

He said: “We’ve come a long way, from a tad of naivety, especially about Community Infrastructure Levy fund, to a very sophisticated position now.”

Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “I want to thank Tim for his services on the committee and hopefully the fact that he is stepping back means he will have more time for the other committees.”

