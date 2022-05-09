Cashing out

60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
THE chairman of Watlington Parish Council’s finance committee has resigned.
Councillor Tim Horton will continue to sit on the operations and town hall committees.
He said: “We’ve come a long way, from a tad of naivety, especially about Community Infrastructure Levy fund, to a very sophisticated position now.”
Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “I want to thank Tim for his services on the committee and hopefully the fact that he is stepping back means he will have more time for the other committees.”
09 May 2022
