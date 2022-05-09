130 new homes designed to fit in, say developers

DETAILED plans for 130 new homes in Watlington have been unveiled.

Developers Providence Land and Redrow are to build 70 properties on land off Cuxham Road and 60 on land west of Pyrton Lane.

Now they have unveiled details of the scheme, including appearance, scale, layout and landscaping.

The development would comprise a mixture of predominantly brick-faced one-bedroom flats and two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

About 40 per cent of the houses would be “affordable”, 28 on the Cuxham Road site and 24 on the Pyrton Lane site.

There would also be a community orchard, a wildflower meadow, a play area and open space to the south-east of the site as well as cycling routes and footpaths linking the development to Cuxham Road.

A design and access statement submitted by Thrive architects, of Romsey, on behalf of the developers says: “The final scheme submitted with this application has been carefully designed to ensure it is appropriate to the site’s specific context. The development is set within an attractively landscaped framework, structured to create a considered transition between the edge of Watlington and the countryside beyond.

“The Cuxham Road frontage is one of the key parts within the proposed development and one of the key characteristics is a considered mix of parallel frontages and gable frontages to help to break up the roofscape along the main link road.

“There will be a limited palette of materials so that buildings create a cohesive character. The properties along this frontage will look cohesive with a continual form of terrace, semi-detached or wide frontage detached units.

“The site boundaries benefit from existing mature vegetation, which will be retained where possible and enhanced with native species planting. Native woodland planting and scattered extra heavy standard trees are proposed to the northern and western boundaries. The native woodland will be planted with a variety of species and sizes to establish a diverse woodland canopy in the medium to long term.

“Photovoltaic arrays will be installed across the development.”

The developers have submitted separate applications for the sections of the bypass which will be delivered as part of the

development.

The road through the site would have a minimum 6.3m wide carriageway and would serve as a bus route.

At the western end, a new roundabout will eventually be built by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to serve the development and provide access to future development to the south of Cuxham Road.

Cuxham with Easington Parish Meeting said: “Please ensure that the spine road is completed at least to initial hard surface prior to any development so that the construction traffic route can be via the B4009 to and from the M40 and not through the medieval village of Cuxham, which is a wholly unsuitable route for such traffic.

“We have seen significant damage to verges and increased risk to all road users as a result of the decision that the B480 was to be the route so far for 100 per cent of the construction traffic to the Bloor Homes Red Kite View site.

“With the new spine road the risks would, in our view, be much lower if the B4009 was used.

“We request that the existing roundabout on the Cuxham Road as used by the industrial estate and the Bloor Homes site is used for access to and egress from the development site and for all ongoing traffic rather than create a separate exit within about 100m of the roundabout.

“Surely that would be safer than causing all the across-road traffic when turning into or out of the site.”

A public consultation on the plans will end on May 14 and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is expected to make a decision on July 6.