Sleepy teds

THE Friends of Watlington Library’s meeting on May 12 has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the library is planning a teddy bear sleepover on Friday, May 27 to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Children are invited to bring their teddy bears to sleep in the library and pick them up on the following morning during a story time session.

