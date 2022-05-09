60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
Monday, 09 May 2022
PYRTON and Shirburn village fete will take place at the Courthouse on May 14.
There will be food and drink, produce stalls, children’s games, a bouncy castle, face-painting, a raffle and a performance by the Watlington Concert Band.
Tickets cost £1 for adults and children enter free.
The event has been cancelled for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
