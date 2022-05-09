Monday, 09 May 2022

Village fete

PYRTON and Shirburn village fete will take place at the Courthouse on May 14.

There will be food and drink, produce stalls, children’s games, a bouncy castle, face-painting, a raffle and a performance by the Watlington Concert Band.  

Tickets cost £1 for adults and children enter free.

The event has been cancelled for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

