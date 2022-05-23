Monday, 23 May 2022

Jubilee picnic

A COMMUNITY picnic to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee will take place in the Paddock in Watlington on Sunday, June 5.

There will be stalls, games, a bouncy castle, face-painting, crown-making, a treasure hunt and a cake competition.

The event is being organised by Watlington Primary School’s parent and teacher association and the parish council and entry is free.

If you would like to help or have a stall, email watlington
oxonpta@gmail.com

