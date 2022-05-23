Monday, 23 May 2022

Foraging walk

A FORAGING walk lasting three hours will take place on Watlington Hill on Sunday from 10.30am.

It will be led by Stuart Atwood, who will point out plants found in hedgerows and field boundaries which can be of direct benefit to humans and animals.

The walk has been organised by Watlington Hill Farm Sanctuary, a not-for-profit organisation helping children and adults reconnect with nature, animals and wildlife thorough outdoor activities.

For more information, email neigh@christmas
common.com

