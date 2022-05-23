Beacon Festival returning with diverse range of music

MORE than 60 acts will perform at this year’s Beacon Festival on Watlington Hill.

The celebration of real ale, music and the natural surroundings will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. The theme will be sustainability.

There will be three stages with live music as well as workshops, children’s activities and refreshments.

This will be the event’s 10th anniversary, although it has not taken place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Friday, the performers taking the Beacon stage will be KIOKO, a reggae band from Birmingham, Belladonna Lilies, a five-piece from High Wycombe, Watlington and Wallingford, indie rock band Jody & The Jerms and Boxset.

The Odd Beats, a multinational turbo folk group, and the Noble Jacks, a local band, will appear on the Sunset stage.

They will be followed by five-piece rock band El Bronson, Safari Boots, who play “Afro-Euro fusion”, and The Premier, an alt rock band from Buckinghamshire.

On the Hilltop stage there will be open-mic performances by the Bohemian Music Group, from Reading, and musicians, poets and artists from the Openmicsolate Music Group.

On the Saturday, Skasouls UK will perform on the Beacon stage with a mix of classic ska and 2 Tone covers as well as their own ska material. Tribute band Magic Queen and tropical Latin band The Fontanas will also appear.

There will also be performances by cult singer-songwriter John Otway, cover band ProgFloyd, 2am Blue, an acoustic rock band, and Thanx, who will play folk-inspired acoustic music.

On the Sunset stage, there will be performances by Celtic Heartbeat, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against the Machine cover band Chili Rage and Nile Rodgers tribute band Chic to Chic.

In the children’s entertainment area, there will be art and crafts, hula-hoop workshops, a mud kitchen and games.

The festival will once again be raising money for charity.

Since its inception it has raised more than £25,500 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Thomley Hall, the First Steps Family Hub, the Footsteps Foundation and Restore.

For more information and tickets, visit www.beaconfestival.com