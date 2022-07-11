Teenager on terror charges

THE Care Hub in Goring will stage a “Communi-Tea” ... [more]
A TEENAGER accused of terrorism offences will appear in court next week.
Oliver Riley, 18, of The Meadows, Watlington, was charged last month by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South-East.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The alleged offences are linked to extreme right-wing terrorism ideology, including possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism and providing a service for others to access these documents.
Riley is also charged with sending a “grossly offensive” electronic message.
He was arrested in Gloucestershire on October 12 and first appeared in court on Tuesday last week.
