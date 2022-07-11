Teenager on terror charges

A TEENAGER accused of terrorism offences will appear in court next week.

Oliver Riley, 18, of The Meadows, Watlington, was charged last month by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South-East.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The alleged offences are linked to extreme right-wing terrorism ideology, including possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism and providing a service for others to access these documents.

Riley is also charged with sending a “grossly offensive” electronic message.

He was arrested in Gloucestershire on October 12 and first appeared in court on Tuesday last week.