Wildlife art

Monday, 18 July 2022
AN exhibition of works by artist Eleanor Short is taking place at Watlington library this month.
This features watercolour illustrations of flora and fauna in the area to illustrate Wild Watlington, a short story by Nicola Schafer.
The book includes useful information for people walking in the local countryside. Both the book and the prints are available to buy.
For more information, email Nicola Schafer at
nicola_megan@hotmail.com
