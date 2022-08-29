Teenager’s sentence delayed

A TEENAGER who shared videos promoting “white supremacy” will have to wait to learn his fate.

Oliver Riley, 18, of The Meadows, Watlington, was due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday but the case was moved at the last minute to a date to be fixed.

Last month, he pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South- East.

He admitted uploading to the internet a number of videos of a neo-Nazi racist nature which breached the Terrorism Act.

Riley was convicted of three counts of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and of sending a message that was “grossly offensive”.

He also admitted providing a service to others that enabled them to obtain, read, listen to or look at such a publication and intended, or was reckless as to whether an effect of his conduct would be a direct or indirect encouragement, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Riley was arrested on October 12 last year in Gloucestershire and charged on June 7.