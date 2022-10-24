Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

Boys being nuisance

A GROUP of teenagers has been annoying residents of Watlington.

The boys have been “ding-dong ditching” at homes in Gorwell Street for the past month.

The practice involves ringing doorbells before running away when the homeowner comes to open the door.

Katie Tait, who lives in the street, said that it always happened after school and some of the boys were wearing Icknield Community College uniforms. 

She said: “It is really annoying. I work from home and the dogs start barking when they ring the bell.

“It can be distracting when I am in the middle of an important call. It is a constant interruption at the moment.”

Mrs Tait said that neighbours who are unwell had been getting up to go to their door only to find no one there.

She added: “The boys are also quite rude to everyone.”

One neighbour became so frustrated that they flung water on a boy after having their doorbell rung three times.

The neighbour said the boy swore as he ran off and his friends laughed at him.

