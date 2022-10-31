Monday, 31 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

31 October 2022

Games area work begins

WORK has begun on a new games area in Watlington, which will be ready next year.

The multi-use games area at the recreation ground in Love Lane will be suitable for football, netball and
basketball.

It will have an artificial surface, catch fencing and floodlights.

The area will be free to use but should be booked with the parish council.

The £250,000 project is being funded from the community infrastructure levy paid by developers and a £75,000 grant from South Oxfordshire District Council.

The parish council says it expects to receive more than £700,000 of CIL money from the Red Kite View development by Bloor Homes over the next few years which will be put towards other community projects.

31 October 2022

More News:

Festive tribute

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]

 

Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at ... [more]

 

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33