Games area work begins

WORK has begun on a new games area in Watlington, which will be ready next year.

The multi-use games area at the recreation ground in Love Lane will be suitable for football, netball and

basketball.

It will have an artificial surface, catch fencing and floodlights.

The area will be free to use but should be booked with the parish council.

The £250,000 project is being funded from the community infrastructure levy paid by developers and a £75,000 grant from South Oxfordshire District Council.

The parish council says it expects to receive more than £700,000 of CIL money from the Red Kite View development by Bloor Homes over the next few years which will be put towards other community projects.