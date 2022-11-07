Fundraiser for animal farm after £15,000 burglary

A FUNDRAISER is to be held for an animal sanctuary that had £15,000 of equipment stolen in a burglary.

The raiders broke into the Watlington Hill Farm Sanctuary in Christmas Common during the night of September 4.

They stole machinery, gates and personal belongings of Lindsey Howard-Dean, who runs the sanctuary and looks after 99 rescued farmyard animals.

She said she felt “violated” by the burglary.

Mrs Howard-Dean said: “It was a bit of a shock. I have always felt safe in Christmas Common. I have lived here my whole life and nothing has happened before.

“It is a horrible feeling and such a shame. It is a sad thing that there are people that desperate. I am trying to stay positive.”

She said the rural police taskforce that investigated told her the burglars had been well-prepared and probably used drones to check the farm and access points.

She said: “The thieves came through the top field, where the cows are. They actually kept the gates closed, which was clever because the animals would have come to the house and alerted us.

“They even unhinged the gates and lifted diggers from trucks.

“I locked up at 10.30pm and before midnight my credit cards had been used in Wycombe.”

Mrs Howard-Dean, who arranges visits to the sanctuary by people with learning disabilities, said: “We had an open day at the end of August and this happened a couple of weeks later. I just hope that the thieves weren’t at the open day to look around and take advantage.

“Open farms are a massive initiative and the last thing people want to be thinking about is something like this.”

She said her insurance company had not agreed to pay for everything that was taken.

“I have no idea how we are going to replace the stuff,” she said. “The rural taskforce told me it could take a couple of years to find the people and they would have sold everything they stole by then.” Mrs Howard-Dean said that none of the animals was stolen or injured but that they were very stressed by the incident.

She said: “Venus, our highland cow, is very affectionate and friendly and the next day she was very needy and tried to get in the car. She was clearly very frightened.”

The fundraiser will take place at Watlington town hall next Saturday, (November 12) from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

There will be face-painting, bake sales, live music and craft stalls and knitting classes. Donations such as cakes and second-hand items to sell at the stalls are welcomed.

Organiser Davina Wallis, who has two children, Laura, 21, and Stevie, 19, who have learning difficulties, said she wanted to “give back” to the farm, which had helped her family over the years.

She said: “Lindsey is one of the kindest people on the planet and this is an absolute tragedy.

“As soon as I heard I thought, ‘How could this happen when she spends all her time helping others?’ It is a horrible thing for anyone to endure, let alone Lindsey. She gives to everyone.

“She already has enormous expenses on the farm. The hay is extremely costly because of the amount she needs.

“Lindsey has run the farm all her life and it was owned by her parents before her. She rescues these animals so they can live out their days in peace and comfort.

“She also arranges for groups to come to the farm and enjoy the animals, in particular people with learning difficulties.

“My two children have learning difficulties and it has had an enormous effect on them. It provides a safe space and is like animal

therapy.

“I want to raise money and awareness for Lindsey’s farm. I hope people will come and support it. We should club together as a community.”

Mrs Howard-Dean said: “Davina is amazing. She and her kids are examples of the whole reason why I started doing this.

“Many people come to help with DIY and maintenance but no one has ever held a fundraiser for us before, so I really appreciate it. Davina is such a busy and proactive lady.

“I am really overwhelmed and touched because so many parents that we support have been dipping in and helping out.”