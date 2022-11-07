Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places in Oxfordshire to live by the lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.

Founder Hero Brown said: “It’s snuggled just under the western edge of the Chiltern Hills and has a very cosy market town feel. And it claims to be the smallest town in England.

“People move here for its strong community vibe — it has more than 60 organisations and a well-used playground and skate park and it often attracts young families from London looking to put down roots.”