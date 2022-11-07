Ann Jollye, tennis player, artist and carpenter (1937-2022)

ANN JOLLYE, one of the best-known residents of Watlington, has died following a sudden heart attack while shopping in the community she loved.

Ann grew up in Penn, Buckinghamshire, with her brother Mike.

Their father was a dentist in High Wycombe and a senior officer in Penn Home Guard and their mother helped with the war effort.

Ann spent her school years largely as a boarding student but soon expressed the independence that so characterised her life, working as a personal assistant to an international firm based in Geneva.

She mastered French and developed a small cottage high in the Vosges Mountains in south-east France.

Fired up by her developing practical skills, on returning to the UK in the Eighties, she attended classes in carpentry and qualified at a professional level.

Ann refurbished her property in The Goggs, Watlington, virtually single-handedly while also making and selling furniture through commissions. A constant in her life was a love of tennis and Ann was for many years the fixtures secretary at the local club.

She coached the game to both adults and youngsters.

As a player, she became familiar across the county in veterans’ tournaments, winning many trophies.

Her precise artistry led her to work with oils and watercolours. She was adept in several branches of fine art — portraiture, still life and landscapes.

One notable work, in clay, is a remarkable likeness of the head of the late Sir John Mogg that occupies a niche in the Watlington Club. Ann gave the work freely for the town.

Various arthritic problems afflicted Ann in later life but she remained resolute in her independence. She exchanged wheeled devices to gain speed and range and developed an ability to converse with all she met in her ambling around the town.

She became acquainted with just about every Watlington dog walker, though her greatest love was for cats — she gave a home to many.

Her curiosity for life did not stop with Watlington. She undertook nature tours to far-off locations including Cuba, Madagascar, South Africa and Costa Rica.

She always brought back photographic portfolios as stunning as her work with paint.

Her many friends are feeling poorer following the loss of a unique and skilled personality so familiar in Watlington.

A celebration of her life will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on Wednesday (November 9) at 2pm followed by a wake in the same location.

All her friends and acquaintances are very welcome. No flowers.

Tim Horton