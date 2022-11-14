Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Earl Haig reassessed

THE “butcher of the Somme” will be the subject of a talk in Watlington.

Professor Gary Sheffield, visiting professor in the defence studies department of King’s College, London, will discuss Field Marshall Douglas Haig, who was the British commander-in-chief during the First World War.

Earl Haig is a controversial figure. Despite achieving victories over the Germans on the Western Front, he is remembered by many for his role as general in the battle of the Somme, during which the bloodiest day in the history of the British army took place.

The talk, entitled “Douglas Haig: a biographer’s reassessment” will be at Watlington library on Friday, November 18 (doors open at 7.30pm). Tickets cost £8 and can be bought at the library.

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33