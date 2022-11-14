Tributes paid to ‘wonderfully uncompromising’ woman

TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known Watlington woman who has died unexpectedly.

Ann Jollye, who was 85, passed away after suffering a heart attack.

She had been a tennis player, artist and carpenter.

Nicola Schafer, a photographer who interviewed her about her life, said: “She was such a lovely lady and had such character.

“When I interviewed her for my piece called Watlington Folk, she was quite striking. She had been everything from a secretary to a carpenter, which was a surprise. She was a very well-loved character and lots of people know her well.”

Jane McCormack, whose husband was in the Watlington environmental group with Ms Jollye, said: “She was the most wonderful character.

“She was an absolute inspiration in terms of guts, especially as her mobility decreased.

“She never blew her own trumpet but she was an amazing artist. We will be holding an auction and exhibition in the new year in aid of a charity she supported.

“It will be like a memorial for her and wonderful for the local community to see how talented she was. She mainly painted landscapes and animals, but she was also a sculptor. She was an extraordinary woman, so determined and gutsy.”

Lucy Hooper, who is ladies’ A captain at Watlington Tennis Club, to which Ms Jollye belonged, said: “Ann was a fixture of Watlington life. You couldn’t miss her around town — usually on her bike, never without her Wimbledon cap.

“She was a legend of the tennis club and so many members have shared their funny and fond memories of her as a skilful player, formidable captain and committed match secretary, a job she did for

28 years. She was wonderfully uncompromising. To say she spoke her mind is an understatement. You knew where you were with Ann.

“Only recently, when I bumped into her in the Co-op and complained of painful tennis elbow, she said — at the top of her voice — ‘You must have a terrible technique, dear’. She wasn’t wrong.”

Actor Fra Fee, who together with his partner, Declan Bennett, were Ms Jollye’s tenants during the covid pandemic, said: “After a serendipitous visit to Declan’s friend in Oxfordshire at the beginning of the pandemic, when it became clear we were going to have to lock down, we googled ‘cottages in Oxfordshire’.

“We now feel unbelievably lucky to have landed on Ann’s doorstep.

“She had been a constant figure in our lives since then and we’re both so grateful for the company, chats, curiosity, kindness and friendship.

“A truly remarkable lady, we only wish we had many more years with her but are thankful to have been in her life these last two years.

“Only a couple of months ago Ann ventured into the West End to see me in Cabaret and aside from one number with questionable costuming — ‘I didn’t care for the song where you had your nipples out’ — she loved it.

“She was treated like the VIP she was by the security and front of house staff. Everyone was very excited that ‘Fra’s guest of honour, Ann is in’, as was I. It was an honour to have been her guest.”

Mr Bennett, who is a singer-songwriter, said: “Fra and I moved to Watlington in October 2020 and Ann, our next=door neighbour, quickly became such a wonderful, funny and curious part of our lives.

“She welcomed us with open arms and was so keen to hear and be a part of our lives as actors and musicians, coming to see me in Carousel and Fra in Cabaret and keeping track of our careers online. She was hilariously tech-savvy.

“As we went back into lockdown in 2020, Fra had to leave for Atlanta and I found myself cooking for Ann and me. She loved my homemade stew and banana bread and she used to put her good clothes on and do her hair to honour the occasion.

“I’m devastated. I’ll never forget the night she told me to stop gardening in the winter and just let the garden sleep. What a legend. She will be missed dearly.”

A celebration of Ms Jollye’s life took place at St Leonard’s Church on Wednesday followed by a wake.