Calendar of town’s architectural gems

THE iconic buildings of Watlington are featured in a new calendar.

Twelve photographs were selected from entries to the annual competition run by the Friends of Watlington Library.

The group, which raises money with sales of the calendar, invited people to submit images on the theme of “architecture”.

Mark Batchelor has two photographs featured in the 2023 calendar, one of the town hall with an illuminated lamp and the other of the Granary Delicatessen in High Street, which used to be a bank.

He said: “It is a privilege to be featured. I am not a professional photographer, I am a keen amateur. I photograph all sorts of things, particularly wildflowers and butterflies.

“I love photographing architecture, so when I saw the theme, I thought that I must have a go. I normally take them in black and white to capture the structural aspect but I thought colour would be more suitable for the calendar.”

He took his pictures in August. Mr Batchelor said: “I had fun — I went for walks to see what I could find. I’ve been here 22 years and Watlington has not changed much, which is one nice thing about it.

“I had a think to myself about what would be interesting and I thought of the lovely, curved brickwork on the old bank.

“I thought it would look quite good. The distinctive chequerboard brickwork is constructed around here. It is a local speciality as Nettlebed made bricks.”

He said he hoped Robin Holmes-Smith, who owns the delicatessen, would like the photograph.

Mr Batchelor added: “The town hall is something I walk past every day. When I saw the light, it seemed like it was glowing with fire.

“I was also interested in the skateboard pit as there is an amazing mural there.”

Hazel Loutsis, who also has two images featured, said: “The ones I thought were the nicest of mine weren’t picked.

“I always photograph landscapes, never buildings, so when I heard the theme for this year, at first I thought I wouldn’t bother. Then my competitive nature kicked in.

“It needed to be such a distinctive part of Watlington. Nothing sprang to mind immediately but I thought about things that are very Watlington in their character, such as the old hospital. I have always liked taking pictures. I feel excited when I take a good one. I am a runner, so I often take pictures of the landscape while out.

“It is so beautiful around here. I see everything in cameos. The best time to take a photograph is in the early morning or early evening. The sunlight makes all the difference.”

Ms Loutsis is originally from Essex and moved to Watlington in 2009.

She said: “I love everything about it. It is friendly, it is the right size and you have the Chilterns and Henley nearby.”

Marie-Claude Jourzac, whose photo of wisteria against brickwork won a place in the calendar, said: “I thought it was so typical of Watlington. It is decorative in a simple way.

“I got a good camera a few years ago and started photography. Flowers are my favourite subject and I love wisteria.

“The flint and brick together is a wonderful design. What attracted me to this theme was the fact I like design. I used to weave tapestries and worked in a studio in London. I love shape and texture and eastern-style rugs.

“After I took the photos, I thought, ‘I can do better than that’ but when I went back, the wisteria had all gone. I was shocked. I could have done something so much better.”

The youngest person to be featured in the calendar is 13-year-old Eleanor Short, who has two photographs included.

The Icknield Community College pupil said: “I have always been interested in photography but I properly got into it in the last couple of years when covid hit. It was an opportunity to try new stuff.”

She and her mother, Nicola Schafer, who is a professional photographer, both entered the competition. Eleanor said: “I wandered round Watlington one afternoon with my mum looking for inspiration and we both took photographs.

“It was good to look at Watlington in a different light. I’m lucky that my mum is a photographer and she let me use her camera — with numerous warnings not to drop it.”

She said she was “surprised and pleased” to have been among the winners, adding: “It was really fun to have a change and a

challenge.”

Eleanor said she liked to photograph the natural world, especially landscapes, seascapes and trees.

Mrs Schafer, who has published many series about Watlington, including Watlington Folk, a collection of interviews and photographing featuring interesting members of the community, said: “I started as a family photographer when my children were little.

“Photography and film have always been a passion and it fitted around family life better than my previous career as a product manager. Then I started doing corporate photography and events which linked in with my previous working experience.

“More recently, I have been working as a film- maker, focusing on the countryside, conservation and community.

“Watlington is a very special place. It’s very pretty and has all this amazing and diverse architecture, which is often very historic, and it is set in the beautiful Chiltern Hills.

“But it is the incredible community spirit that is the defining feature of Watlington. It’s a town that punches well above its weight for its size with independent shops, the fantastic library and numerous groups that people can get involved in.”

And the secret to a good photograph?

“Keeping your eyes open for something unusual that you might otherwise pass by. Noticing patterns and lines and colour. Taking photographs in good light, in the so-called ‘golden hour’. Capturing the decisive moment when something happens that conveys the wider story of what is happening.”

Ruth Morris, a professional photographer who judged the entries, said: “I thought the theme this year was great.

“It was challenging but with a place like Watlington, there are so many possibilities for photography, so it lent itself well to an interesting photo.”

She looked for images that would have continuous appeal.

Mrs Morris, who is a member of the Guild of Photographers, said: “The photo has got to be appealing for a whole month. It cannot get boring.

“Therefore, it needs layers of interest. It also needs to contain something recognisable about Watlington as it is a specific calendar.”

Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends, said this was the fourth year of the calendar.

“We are very excited,” she said. “It will make a good Christmas present, so tell your friends. Thank you to all who contributed and our loyal group of sponsors.”

She thanked Mrs Morris and Ross Spiers who designed the calendar.

The calendar costs £8 and is available from the library, the Granary and Watlingtone Fine Wines.