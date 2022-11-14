Woman honoured for outstanding service to Legion

A WOMAN has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the Royal British Legion.

Debbie Hemmins, from Watlington, was presented with a county certificate of appreciation by the president of the Watlington branch of the Legion, Brig Nigel Mogg.

Mrs Hemmins has held most offices on the branch committee, including chairman, vice-chairman, secretary and welfare officer.

She undertook these roles while working full-time running the Rainbow Nursery in Watlington.

She also ran the tea stall at the Legion’s annual fete for many years, making most of the large cakes herself.

Mrs Hemmins said: “They told me about the award a couple of weeks ago.

“When I found out, I thought it was a real honour. They don’t regularly give out this award, so it was really nice to receive it.

“The reason I won it was because I took over as chairwoman after the previous chairman passed away suddenly. I have done lots of catering for the Legion. I have done many cake stalls as I love baking.

“All my family help me out, especially my son, daughter-in-law and even my grandchildren. My husband, Pete, supports me the most.

“I have been collecting for the Poppy Appeal since I was in a pram.

“My grandfather, who fought in the Second World War, was chairman of the Maidenhead branch of the Legion and my father was chairman of the Watlington branch.”