Recyclable veg shop

AN organic farm in Whitchurch is trying to raise £7,600 to improve its vegetable shop.

Tolhurst Organic, which is based at the Hardwick Estate off Hardwick Road, wants to build a wooden barn that would be open 24 hours a day selling produce grown on the estate’s

gardens.

The structure, known as the VegShed, would be built from recycled materials from the Chilterns and have a small veranda.

It would replace a stall made of straw bales which was created in 2013 but is now starting to disintegrate.

Iain Tolhurst, who runs the business as a community interest company, said: “It has been a great success over the past five years and we want to build a bigger and better shed for all seasons.

“We want our wonderful vegetables and fruit to be available to everyone when they want them so it will be open 24 hours.”

Customers would be asked to pay for vegetables using an honesty box.

The farm is offering rewards for donations ranging from being named on the wall of the shed to bags of produce, seedlings and group outings on the estate.

For more information, visit www.crowdfunder.

co.uk/the-vegshed