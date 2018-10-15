Pavilion plan for green

REVISED plans for a £150,000 sports pavilion on Whitchurch village green have been drawn up.

The parish council has applied for planning permission to erect a single-storey building near the main entrance to the green off Eastfield Lane.

It would have a tile roof and be clad in wood and would have a veranda at the front and a disabled access ramp at the back with a path leading to the car park.

The pavilion would be in the space currently occupied by Whitchurch Cricket Club’s nets. The club, which supports the plans, would use mobile nets.

The building could also be used by exercise groups and by the neighbouring primary school for sports days and for community events.

The council also wants to demolish two dilapidated Fifties buildings which currrently serve as a tea hut and changing rooms.

The changing rooms have no toilets or disabled changing facilities and are too small for the growing number of youth players. The roof also leaks.

The council first submitted an outline application a year ago but withdrew it before a decision was made as members wanted to prepare a full planning application instead.

The revised plans were drawn up by architect Caroline Leadbeater-Hart, who lives in the village and used to be a parish councillor.

The green isn’t in Whitchurch’s conservation area.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by November 27.