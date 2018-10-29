Home debate

THE future of Eastfield House in Whitchurch will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the parish council on Tuesday.

Majesticare wants to demolish the abandoned care home and build another in its place.

The company, which has had two similar plans refused permission, says the existing building can't be upgraded to meet modern access standards.

The parish council has already urged South Oxfordshire District Council to reject the company’s application but wants to discuss other ways of blocking it.

The meeting will take place at the Old Stables, off High Street, starting at 8pm and will be open to the public.