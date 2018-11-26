Arts & crafts

Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
Monday, 26 November 2018
THE Whitchurch art and craft exhibition will take place at the village hall on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm each day.
Handmade items will be on sale and prizes for the best entries will be awarded at 4.30pm on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.wotarts.co.uk
26 November 2018
More News:
Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
POLL: Have your say