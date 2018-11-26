Arts & crafts

Monday, 26 November 2018

THE Whitchurch art and craft exhibition will take place at the village hall on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm each day.

Handmade items will be on sale and prizes for the best entries will be awarded at 4.30pm on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.wotarts.co.uk

