Concert night

A CHRISTMAS concert in aid of the Whitchurch Primary School and pre-school will take place at St Mary’s Church on Sunday at 6.30pm.

It will feature a choir from the school and the Ferryboat pub’s resident brass band as well as a number of soloists from the village.

Tickets cost £10 (£5 under-10s) from the Ferryboat. A share of the proceeds will go to the church.