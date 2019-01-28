Monday, 28 January 2019

Seven ways to best spend infrastructure levy money

A LIST of priorities for how financial contributions from developers should be spent in Watlington has been approved.

Parish councillors have backed the recommendations made by its neighbourhood plan advisory board, which identified seven areas for money to be spent, including:

Traffic management improvements, for example, a 20mph speed limit throughout the town, technology such as automatic number plate recognition cameras to discourage speeding and unauthorised access by heavy goods vehicles.

New and improved facilities for sport and recreation.

Improved provision for youth groups, including a new, extended or refurbished building.

New and improved community facilities, including at St Leonard’s Church.

Improved footpaths and the creation of new ones.

Better management of water courses to reduce the flooding risk.

Improvements to the public realm in the town centre.

The Community Infrastructure Levy is paid by developers in return for being granted planning permission for new homes.

The council says funding should be allocated on a priority basis and not ring-fenced for specific areas.

This would prevent high priority schemes being implemented in areas of low population, even if the scheme benefited the whole community.

