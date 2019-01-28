Village’s new sports pavilion approved

PLANS for a new sports pavilion on Whitchurch village green have been approved.

The parish council has been granted planning permission to replace the existing dilapidated pavilion off Eastfield Lane with a slightly larger one.

It will be built on a plot to the south-east of the field which is currently occupied by Whitchurch Cricket Club’s nets. The club will use mobile nets.

The new wooden-clad building will be 5.7m high with 135 sq m floor space for the hall and changing rooms. It will have a veranda and a disabled access ramp.

The council will also demolish two dilapidated Fifties buildings which are used as a tea hut and changing rooms but have no toilets nor disabled access.

The new pavilion will be able to accommodate Whitchurch’s growing youth teams and could also be used by exercise groups and the village primary school next door for sports days and for community events.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said the existing pavilion had no architectural merit and was in a poor condition and the new one would suit the rural surroundings. It said the neighbours did not object provided there was a limit on private hire.

The parish council will now obtain estimates for the work and apply for grants in the hope of opening the pavilion next year.

Chairman Jim Donahue said: “This is a key milestone as it enables us to start applying for funds and writing detailed specifications in order to invite bids from contractors.”