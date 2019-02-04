New limit on bridge

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
A LOWER speed limit is now in force on Whitchurch toll bridge.
Signage and road markings for the new 20mph limit have been completed by West Berkshire Council.
The restriction applies from the bridge’s northern entrance off Whitchurch high street, where the limit is 30mph, to the southern end of the Pangbourne approach road in the village centre.
A rumble strip has also been installed at the southern end of the bridge to stop drivers drifting towards the walkway.
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say