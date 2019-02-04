New limit on bridge

A LOWER speed limit is now in force on Whitchurch toll bridge.

Signage and road markings for the new 20mph limit have been completed by West Berkshire Council.

The restriction applies from the bridge’s northern entrance off Whitchurch high street, where the limit is 30mph, to the southern end of the Pangbourne approach road in the village centre.

A rumble strip has also been installed at the southern end of the bridge to stop drivers drifting towards the walkway.