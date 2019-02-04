Revamp for village boat

VOLUNTEERS are needed to spruce up the decorative wooden boat in Whitchurch high street.

The old rowing boat, which was donated by the Beale Park Estate, near Pangbourne, was installed at the entrance to Church Drive last spring and since then has had three seasonal displays.

Now the Make Our Whitchurch Special group needs help in protecting the boat from the elements by installing a raised floor and repainting it.

The revamped boat will then have more displays from the spring onwards. Until then the village’s Crafty Knit and Stitch group will use it as a display space.

Anyone who can help should call Leslie Meynerd on 0118 984 5513.