Monday, 22 April 2019

House fight

PLANS to build a three-bedroom house behind an existing one in Swanston Field, Whitchurch, have been opposed by residents.

The new property would be accessed via a shared drive and would have parking space for three cars.

Mrs L Kaur, the applicant, says it is not in open countryside and other house-
holders in the street have built on their gardens.

But more than 30 people have urged South Oxfordshire District Council to refuse planning permission, claiming the development would be unneighbourly and spoil the look of the street and could set a precedent.

